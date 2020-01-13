Otago Volts out to secure home final

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 12:12

The Otago Volts have a chance to secure a home Dream11 Super Smash final when they travel North to face the Canterbruy Kings at Hagley Oval tomorrow afternoon.

A win for the Volts would see them overtake the competition leaders the Wellington Firebirds and guarantee them hosting rights of the competition final on January 19.

The Volts make one change to the squad that beat the Central Stags on Saturday - Nathan Smith returns to the side after missing Saturday’s win through injury.

The Sparks head into their match against the Canterbury Magicians knowing a finals spot is already secured - they will face the Auckland Hearts at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Thursday for a spot in the Women’s Final against the Wellington Blaze this weekend.

The Sparks squad is unchanged.

Play gets underway tomorrow from 12.40pm at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Otago Volts squad | v Canterbury Kings

Jacob Duffy (Kaikorai) (c)

Matt Bacon (Albion)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Dale Phillips (Taieri)

Michael Rae (NEV)

Mitch Renwick (Kaikorai)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Hamish Rutherford (Albion)

Nathan Smith (Carisbrook Dunedin)

SBS Bank Otago Sparks squad | v Canterbury Magicians

Katey Martin (Old Boys Collegians - Christchurch) (C)

Suzie Bates (University Grange)

Emma Black (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Eden Carson (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Millie Cowan (Albion - Gore)

Hannah Darlington (Overseas)

Sophie Gray (St Albans - Christchurch)

Bella James (Kaikorai)

Hayley Jensen

Marina Lamplough (University Grange)

Sophie Oldershaw (University Grange)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Overseas)

Dream11 Super Smash Double-header

Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks | 12.40pm

Canterbury Kings v Otago Volts | 4.10pm

Tuesday 14 January, 2020

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

LIVE on Sky Sport 2

LIVE scoring: visit nzc.nz