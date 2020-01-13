Joelle King into third round in New York

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 16:24

Women’s world squash No.6, Joelle King put in a confident display to defeat England’s Julianne Courtice in straight-games in her opening match of the Tournament of Champions inside Grand Central Terminal in New York.

The two players had never faced each other on the PSA Tour before and with a string of recent impressive performances for Courtice, it was a close first game between the two players before King was able to see it out 11-9.

From then on the damage had been done by King and she was able to comfortably power through the next two games to take an 11-9, 11-2, 11-4 winning margin in 25 minutes.

"Julianne and I have played a little bit in practice," said 31-year-old King. "I think that helped to kind of know her game, but I have so much respect for her. She’s a great player and she has improved a lot in the last two years, so it was always a case of having to play my best squash to get over the line.

In the last year King has been working with former English great Laura Massaro.

"I approached Laura [Massaro] pretty much the day she announced her retirement. I asked her if she would become part of my team, since the British we have been talking and actually after the summer I was fortunate enough to go and spend some time with her and Danny [Massaro]. I think the person she is and the achievements she had speak for themselves, it’s been an exciting addition and obviously I still have Hadrian [Stiff] in Bristol, but they complement each other quite well."

The Kiwi will go up against India’s 12th seed Joshna Chinappa in the last 16 on Wednesday NZT.