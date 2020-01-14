Supercars poised to roar into the Waikato this April

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 15:13

Waikato district is poised to welcome the Australian Supercars this April as Hampton Downs looks set to host the New Zealand leg of the Australian Supercars championship.

Event organisers have announced that the supercars will be coming to north Waikato’s Hampton Downs over 24-26 April as part of the ITM Auckland Super400. Usually held at Pukekohe Park, the popular motorsport event will be held at Hampton Downs for the first time this year.

Mayor Allan Sanson couldn’t be happier to attract such a fantastic event in the Waikato district.

