Entries Open for South Island and May Sale

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 16:23

Entries for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2020 South Island Sale and May Sale are now open.

The South Island Sale will take place at the Canterbury Agricultural Park on April 17, while the May Sale will occur at Karaka on May 14 and 15.

While yearlings sold at both sales remain eligible to be nominated for the lucrative Karaka Million Series, the upcoming 2020 Karaka May Sale will unveil a major enhancement to the weanling session, with all weanlings offered now eligible to be nominated for the rich series.

"It will provide buyers another opportunity to invest in stock that they can target the two $1 million races with at New Zealand’s richest race meeting," New Zealand Bloodstock Managing Director Andrew Seabrook said.

To nominate your stock for the 2020 South Island Sale and Karaka May Sale visit NZB’s online portal at https://portal.nzb.co.nz.

South Island Sale entries close Friday 21 February 2020 and Karaka May Sale entries close Friday 6 March 2020.

Iffraaj colt tops Book 2

A son of Haunui Farm stallion Iffraaj topped the Book 2 session of the Magic Million Gold Coast Yearling Sale on Monday.

Lot 1037 was knocked down to Orbis Bloodstock for $370,000, a record price for the Book 2 session.

Consigned by Willow Park Stud the colt is from the family of Gr.1 Golden Slipper (1200m) winner Belle Du Jour and Adelaide’s The Good wood winner Perfectly Ready.

Paul King, representing Orbis Bloodstock, confirmed the quality youngster would join trainer Kris Lees’ Newcastle stable.

"Obviously we had a good look at all the horses in the sale and come to Book 2 we thought he was the pick of them," King said.

"He’s an athletic enough type of horse. We are probably going to take a bit more time with him. I’m not going to rush him as a two-year-old, we’ll give him more time to develop as a three-year-old.

"The breed seems to get better with a bit of age. He’s a nice horse who could be a nice Hong Kong prospect down the line."