Kiwis on court today in squash highlight in Grand Central Station

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 07:41

Two great matches for Kiwi squash players at the Tournament of Champions at New York’s Grand Central Station main terminal today.

Women’s world No.6 Joelle King faces Indian 12th Joshna Chinappa in the third round at 8am NZT while men’s world No.5 Paul Coll, a finalist at the world championships late last year takes on world No.1 Ali Farag from Egypt in the quarter-finals. This match is scheduled for 2.15pm NZT.

There is live coverage on Sky Sport Pop Up 2 (Channel 46) from 11am or check live fracebook streaming Squash NZ facebook or PSA Squash facebook.