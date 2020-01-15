Joelle King fights way into quarters at Tournament Of Champions

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 12:25

New Zealand’s squash world No.6 Joelle King was forced to come from a game down against India’s Joshna Chinappa to secure her place in the last eight of the Tournament of Champions inside New York’s Grand Central Station today.

When King and Chinappa last faced each other, it was the latter who walked away with the victory at this season’s Oracle NetSuite Open. But the New Zealander made sure to right her tactics this time as she played some of her best squash of the week to secure a quarter-final place.

Twelfth ranked Chinappa broke up the rhythm of King well in the first to take a 10-4 lead, before the Kiwi started to come back and was unlucky not to take the first as she went behind, 11-9.

The tables soon turned in the match though as King forced Chinappa into a deeper ‘T’ position to open up a healthy lead and then never looked back in the fourth as she powered her way to a 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 win in 48 minutes.

"She beat me the last time we played in San Francisco," said Kiwi King. "You can either turn into a good motivation or a bad one, so today I just wanted to play good squash. Even my first match here, that’s kind of what the theme of the tournament is, to try and get back to my best, maybe even better.

"I’m just happy that mentally I was really strong there and she was hanging in there and it wasn't until the last game that I really got away from her.

"The great players never really let games go easy. Even though I was down I just tried to play my way back into the match and it just got better from there. I was kind of unlucky that I didn’t go all the way through in that first, but I got better and it’s nice not just win but also play well."

King will face Egypt’s World No.14 Salma Hany for a place in the semi-finals after she stunned world No.4 Nour El Tayeb earlier in the day. They match will be at 1pm (NZT) tomorrow and is a first as they have never played each other on the PSA Tour previously.

Fellow Kiwi Paul Coll plays his men’s quarter-final at the same event against top ranked Ali Farag at 2.15pm (NZT)