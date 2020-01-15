Priscott and Pugh place on the SNZ team to 2020 oceania swimming championships

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 13:22

Congratulations go to Sebastian Priscott from Waterhole Swim Club, coached by Phillip Ryan and Mia Pugh of Evolution Aquatics, coached by Mike Lee. Both swimmers have secured places on the SNZ Team to the 2020 Oceania Swimming Championships to be held in Suva, Fiji between 15th-20th June 2020.

Sebastian Priscott from Waterhole Swimming was the first through the finish line of the NZ Open Water Championships 10km and 5km swims, winning Gold

Mia Pugh from Evolution, Silver medallist at NZ Open Water in the Women’s Open 10km race