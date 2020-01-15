Coll beaten by world no.1 in five games

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 16:09

A tough loss for Kiwi squash player, Paul Coll in the quarter-finals of the Tournament of Champions in Grand Central Station in New York.

Coll staged a comeback from two games down to set himself up for a potential victory against world No.1 and defending champion Ali Farag but once again the Egyptian scraped his way through the fifth game for the victory.

Fifth ranked Coll had only ever defeated Farag once in his career before, with that win coming at the Tournament of Champions back in 2017, however, since then the Egyptian has gone on to win the last 10. And it looked as though it was going to be another convincing win for the top ranked player after he dominated the opening sets to frustrate Coll and open up a two-game lead.

A newly energised Coll came out in the third as he swung the momentum of the match in his favour to expose a tired looking Farag to take the third before then drawing level in the fourth with another strong performance.

The fifth proved to be a step too far for the 27-year-old Kiwi though as he made a string of errors at the crucial time to allow Farag back in and the Egyptian took the opening to power through and take an 11-5, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11, 11-6 victory.

Earlier in the day fellow Kiwi Joelle King won her women’s third round in four games over India’s Joshna Chinappa 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 win in 48 minutes. She now faces Egyptian world No.14 Salma Hany for a place in the semis tomorrow.