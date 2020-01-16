Cane to captain Gallagher Chiefs in 2020

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 06:30

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has announced today loose forward Sam Cane will captain the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming Investec Super Rugby season.

Gatland said Cane is a respected member of the Gallagher Chiefs squad and is a notable leader.

"Sam has co-captained the Gallagher Chiefs since 2016. He is an experienced campaigner who is well respected by the players and management. We believe it was important to identify one person this season to lead the team and that individual would be supported by the team’s leadership group."

Cane has been a formidable member of the Gallagher Chiefs since his debut in 2012 and played his role in the Gallagher Chiefs 2012 and 2013 Investec Super Rugby title wins. Cane has co-captained alongside Charlie Ngatai, Aaron Cruden and Brodie Retallick for the past four seasons.

Having played 111 games for the Gallagher Chiefs and 68 games for the All Blacks, Cane has been a proven leader both on and off the field. He continues to lead from the front with his strong work ethic and knowledge of the game.

Honoured by the announcement, Cane said he was privileged to lead a talented group.

"It is an honour to be asked to captain this side and I am excited for the season to kick off. We have a talented squad, with a good mix of experience and gifted young players. This combined with a fantastic group of experienced leaders, we believe will be the right ingredients to help drive us to another title."

Cane said he is looking forward to the opportunity to work with Gatland.

"We are privileged to be able to have a coach of his calibre lead a great coaching group. I am looking forward to working with and learning off Warren this season."