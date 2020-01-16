Northland shearing comps

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 08:30

The first of the 2019-2020 shearing sports season’s eight competitions in the Northern region will be held at the Kaikohe A., P., and I. Show on Saturday.

It incorporates the first 2020 round of the ANZ Northland Shearing Competition which is now in its third season and is credited with doubling the numbers of entries in the shearing which has been a popular attraction at the shows although being short of entries.

Series co-founder and Northern Wairoa A and P Show president Richard Alspech says at some of the shows entries increased immediately when the series started in 2018, aimed particularly at getting Northland shearers to do more of the competitions in the region, rather than, as was often the case, just the "local show."

There was also immediate increased spectator interest, he says, with people going ti shows they had never been to before, to support their team "just like it was the rugby team."

Points for each of the teams, which represent each show, are based on the performances of the individuals during across the Open, Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades at each show.

It started at Warkworth last March and ends with a final at the Kumeu show on the second weekend of March. The first final was won by the Northern Wairoa show team, and Warkworth won last year.

Organiser Kevin Boyd said he’d been told there could be three teams from Warkworth, indicating more growth in the competition, but he concedes he won’t know for sure how teams are stacking up till the events "on the day."

The series is expected to feature Open-class shearers Phil Wedd, representing Warkworth, and Neville Osborne, representing Northern Wairoa, but also judging during the day after being presented with his badge last season.

Shearing competitions in the Northern region, including those in the ANZ Northland Shearing Competition, are

January 18: Kaikohe A, P and I Show (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), at Kaikohe Showgrounds and Equestrian Centre. Shearing starts at 10.30am.

The shearing competitions in the Northern Region are:

February 1: North Kaipara A and P Show (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), at Paparoa. Shearing starts at 10.30am.

February 8: Northern Wairoa A and P Show (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), at Arapohue, Dargaville. Shearing starts at 10am.

February 15: North Hokianga A and P Show, at Broadwood. Shearing starts at 10.30am.

February 16: Counties Shears (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), Franklin A and P Show, at Pukekohe. Shearing starts at 9.30am.

March 14: Kumeu Agricultural and Horticultural Show (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), at Kumeu. Shearing starts at 9am.

March 21: Warkworth A and P Show (ANZ Northland Shearing Competition), at Warkworth. Shearing starts at 10.30am.

April 10-11: Royal Easter Show, at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland. Shearing starts at 10.30am.