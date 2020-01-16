3x3 quest tour tipping-off in Auckland this weekend - Basketball NZ

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 10:09

The first leg of the 3x3 Quest Tour will be held at The Trusts Arena in Auckland this weekend (18 Jan).

Seven of the next twelve weekends will see basketball enthusiasts take to the half court in the game’s shortened format, offering all entrants the chance at a regional title and for some the opportunity at a national crown.

This dynamic basketball discipline, a.k.a streetball, brings the skills of five-a-side basketball outdoors to a fast-paced set-up that's easy to follow and play.

Entry is free and open to players of all ages. It's easy to be a part of this exciting event. Just create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.

3x3 is played within half the size of a regular court, which means lots of skill and manoeuvring in a small space. In addition, there's the Sal's Pizzeria slam/dunk contest and the Mai FM 3-point shoot-out competition during the day, with prizes.

There are four different grades for both the male and female competitions (Open, Under 19, Under 17 and Under 15) and prizes for the winners of each grade.

The winner of the Open men's grade will be eligible to compete at the World Tour Qualifier Final in Christchurch on Saturday 28 March. The winner from this event receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan to represent their city at the FIBA World Tour Masters later this year. Check out the Basketball New Zealand website for more information.

This event is not only fun for players but also exciting for spectators to watch, with a new game starting every 15 minutes across eight courts. So, come along and be part of the action.

3x3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:

Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin

Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch

Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.

More info:

More details on the tour here

Sign up for the tour via play.fiba3x3.com

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter