Smith returns for elimination final - Otago Cricket

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 12:01

Otago Volts allrounder Nathan Smith will return to the Volts line-up for their Dream11 Super Smash Elimination Final against the Auckland Aces in Dunedin tomorrow.

The 21-year-old missed the Volts’ six wicket loss to the Canterbury Kings on Tuesday with a hip injury and replaces Matt Bacon in tomorrow’s squad.

Smith has taken nine wickets so far this Super Smash campaign, more than any other player under the age of 23 and has done so at an average of just 15.1

Smith’s return is one of two changes to the Volts squad - wicketkeeper Max Chu also returns to the squad in place of Mitch Renwick.

A win tomorrow will see the Volts qualify for their first Super Smash final since 2016.

The Wellington Firebirds await tomorrow’s winner in a Grand Final Double-header at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Play gets underway from the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin tomorrow from 4.10pm.

Otago Volts squad | Dream11 Super Smash Men’s Elimination Final

Jacob Duffy (Kaikorai) (c)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Max Chu (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Dale Phillips (Taieri)

Michael Rae (NEV)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Hamish Rutherford (Albion)

Nathan Smith (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Dream11 Super Smash Men’s Elimination Final

Otago Volts v Auckland Aces

Friday 17 January, 4.10pm

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin