Gallagher Chiefs pre-season fixture in Waihi sells out

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 12:30

The Gallagher Chiefs only pre-season fixture against the Blues in Waihi has sold out this afternoon. The Waihi Athletic Rugby Club has a capacity of 3,700 which has now been reached in ticket sales. It will be the first time the Gallagher Chiefs have held a pre-season fixture in Waihi and the first run of the season under Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins is hugely appreciative of the support in Waihi.

"It’s great to see so much support from our Gallagher Chiefs fans this early in the new year. We’re excited to put on an entertaining performance in Waihi and look forward to catching up with fans from across our Thames Valley province"

The fixture will kick off at 3.00pm this Friday. Fans who purchased their 2020 Memberships were offered free tickets before the match sold out. Approximately 330 members took up the member’s benefit offered by the Chiefs Rugby Club.

Chiefs Rugby Club Marketing Manager Matt McIvor is not surprised with the result, given the hype around the club in the last few months.

"Our fan’s behaviour tells us there’s a lot to be excited about in 2020. Warren coming onboard, some exciting players returning from injury and the World Cup, earlier kick off times, a free kids membership offer. Our squad announcement was really well received and I think our loyal supporters are eager to see some new and well-known faces take the field."

"Our supporters are smart. It’s not often you can watch a rugby match of this level in summer and enjoy a weekend at the beach afterwards, so they’ve jumped on the opportunity. We’d love to see them all back for our first official home game of 2020 against the Crusaders on February 8th," said McIvor.

Local Waihi company, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will be encouraging the teams to cross the try line as often as possible. For every try scored during the match, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will donate $100 to the Australian bushfire relief efforts. The Chiefs Rugby Club will also match this. Splice Construction are also donating to the Australian bushfire relief efforts, contributing a dollar for every match attendee.

Those lucky enough to have purchased their tickets early are reminded to adhere to the conditions of entry, which can be found on chiefs.co.nz.

The Gallagher Chiefs will kick off their Investec Super Rugby season against the Blues at Eden Park on Friday 31 January at 7.05pm. They will return home in round two to play the Crusaders in their first home game of the season at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 8 February.