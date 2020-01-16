Joelle King reaches semis Of Tournament Of Champions in New York

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 12:31

A comprehensive victory for Waikato squash player, Joelle King has seen the world No.6 progress into the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station in New York.

King beat world No.14 Salma Hany (Egypt) in straight games to reach the semis of the event for the second year in a row and give herself plenty of confidence as she targets a possible final.

Her opponent had enjoyed one of the upsets of the tournament so far in round three when she downed compatriot and fourth ranked Nour El Tayeb to advance to the last eight. However, she came up against a formidable King in the last eight, who executed her tactics well to limit any attacking intent from Hany and march through to the semi-finals by an 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 margin in 33 minutes.

"When you lose to someone the time before then it always put a bit of an edge on the match," said 31-year-old King commenting on how her performance in the previous round over Joshna Channapa how prepared her for victory today. "I just wanted to play well. It’s kind of my natural game, it hasn’t been there for the last year. It just feels really good to be on court and playing close to back to my best. I just want to keep playing and what better way than to keep playing here in Grand Central, it’s one of the most amazing events in the whole world."

King will face either World Champion Nour El Sherbini or England’s No.1 Sarah-Jane Perry in the semis with the match set to be played around 1.45pm tomorrow (NZT) live on Sky TV Pop Up 2.