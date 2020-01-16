All Blacks Sevens looking forward to home advantage - NZ Rugby

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 17:45

The All Blacks Sevens travelled to Hamilton today for a day of training in preparation for next week’s home tournament, the HSBC Hamilton Sevens.

Head Coach Clark Laidlaw has named the All Blacks Sevens side who will look to continue the form which sees them sit atop the World Series standings.

The squad is;

Kurt Baker

Dylan Collier

Scott Curry

Sam Dickson

Vilimoni Koroi

Tim Mikkelson

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Sione Molia

Tone Ng Shiu

Etene Nanai-Seturo

Salesi Rayasi

Regan Ware

Joe Webber

Changes from the side that won the Cape Town crown last month see Sione Molia return from injury along with Vilimoni Koroi and Etene Nanai-Seturo who are included for the first time since their Mitre 10 Cup commitments.

Coach Clark Laidlaw said it had taken several days since an internal trial to decide on the final 13 players.

"That’s a problem most coaches would want, having everyone fit and healthy and a squad where you are comfortable that everyone is ready to play."

Nanai-Seturo and Koroi are amongst a number of players who were involved in last year’s Mire 10 Cup and have transitioned back into the sevens environment.

"Etene had a tough Mitre 10 Cup and missed almost the whole season with injury and illness, he’s come back hungry and excited to play. We saw Vili’s form in the Mitre 10 Cup, he played really well so we are all looking forward to watching those guys have a go."

After making the finals in the first two tournaments on the season, the goal is firmly set on a maiden victory in Hamilton.

"We need to maintain the consistency and momentum that we built before Christmas. We are putting all our energy into what’s in front of us and hopefully playing in front of a home crowd will give us that edge and emotional boost to get that win."

The team will assemble in Hamilton on Monday.