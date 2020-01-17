Gallagher Chiefs squad named to play the Blues in Waihi

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 06:40

The Gallagher Chiefs will kick off their 2020 campaign in front of a sold-out Waihi crowd today when they take the field to face the Blues. This will be the side’s only pre-season fixture before they launch into the Investec Super Rugby season against the Blues at Eden Park on Friday 31 January.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has named a 35-man squad to take part in the pre-

season match. The starting fifteen features the return of All Black Damian McKenzie, and several rookies including talented Bay of Plenty first five Kaleb Trask, Waikato’s Quinn Tupaea and Tasman prop Ryan Coxon. It is expected the sold-out crowd will be in for an entertaining tussle between the two sides across four 20-minute quarters.

Local Waihi company, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will be encouraging both sides to cross the try line as often as possible. For every try scored during the match, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will donate $100 to the Australian bushfire relief efforts. The Chiefs Rugby Club will also match this. Splice Construction are also donating to the Australian bushfire relief efforts, contributing a dollar for every match attendee.

Those lucky enough to have purchased their tickets early are reminded to adhere to the conditions of entry, which can be found on www.chiefs.co.nz.