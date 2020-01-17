Cavs walk off game one

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 00:50

The Canberra Cavalry have earned a walk off 3-2 win over the Auckland Tuatara in the opening game of their Australian Baseball League series in Canberra.

The two sides produced another close encounter with neither side able to jump out to more than a one run lead at any point.

The Cavs scored first and looked sharp on the back of former Major League pitcher JJ Hoover but the Tuatara bounced back in the fourth inning when first baseman Jared Walker hit his sixth home run of the season. The visitors tacked on a second run, which they carried into the seventh inning as the rode on the back of Japanese start Kyohei Muranaka.

The lefty finished with 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in another quality start from the former NPB veteran.

The home side struck back to level the game up in the seventh and managed to get the lead off man on in the bottom of the ninth. They were then able to manufacture the winning run off reliever Elliot Johnstone, who conceded his first earned run of the season.

"Muranaka was pretty good tonight," manager Stephen Mintz said. "He pitched around some stuff but couldn't get ahead in the count. We turned three or four double plays and we maybe just missed a couple of opportunities with runners in scoring position that cost us a close one.

"I think we played pretty well tonight but nothing good comes of walking the lead 0ff guy in the bottom of the ninth inning. We walked a couple of guys to bring in the double play possibility but came up just short.

"We'll come back tomorrow and try to get that win."