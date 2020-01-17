New Zealand Curling Team narrowly misses out on medal at Lausanne 2020

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 06:08

The New Zealand Curling Team has been defeated in its bronze medal match to place 4th at the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Zoe Harman, Lucy Neilson, Hunter Walker and Will Becker (all from Maniototo) took on Russia for the podium spot, but their opponents proved too good, taking a 9-5 win.

"We’re a bit disappointed to not get a medal but the whole experience has been amazing. It’s been so cool to play against such good curlers from all over the world," said Harman.

"It was definitely a good game, we could’ve been stronger early on but as the game went on we got better and better and won a few points back," said Walker.

24 nations contested the event which was won by Norway, with Japan taking the silver medal.

"The fourth placing means a lot to us. This is the best New Zealand has ever done in curling at the Winter Youth Olympic Games so that’s pretty amazing," said Walker.

The New Zealand Curlers will now compete in the mixed doubles event. The format is also mixed nation, meaning all four Kiwi curlers will be teamed up with an athlete of the opposite gender from a different nation.

Meanwhile further Kiwi athletes have arrived in the Athletes’ Village ahead of the second week of competition.

Freeski athletes Luca Harrington, Ben Barclay, Ruby Andrews and Max McDonald, as well as snowboarder Mitchell Davern, spent the day training and testing the local conditions.

Harrington, Andrews and McDonald are set to compete in big air, slopestyle and half pipe, while Barclay and Davern will compete in big air and slopestyle.

They’re joined by Ethan de Rose who will contest the short track speed skating.

Ella Cox is the sole Kiwi in action tomorrow, contesting the women’s luge in St Moritz.

Winter Youth Olympic Games coverage is available on Sky Sport.