Joelle King beaten in semis AT tournament of champions in New York

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 14:32

New Zealand’s Joelle King has been beaten in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions in Grand Central Station in New York.

King, ranked 6th in the world was beaten by defending champ and world No.2 Nour El Sherbini in 41 minutes by a score of 6-11, 9-11, 11-6, 3-11.

The first game was all El Sherbini’s, but the second had King take an 8-5 lead and after a couple of disputed points and a stroke against the Kiwi it was the Egyptian who remained focused. In the third game King played aggressively and dominated points to put herself right back in contention. However at the start of the fourth set El Sherbini was quick to get on the score board and quick to finish too, with a solid victory in the end.

"Playing against Joelle is never easy," said El Sherbini. "She came back well in the third, so in the beginning of the fourth I wanted to get some points quickly."

King will now play the Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn, New York later this month.