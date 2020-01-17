Swifts smash membership record four months out from season

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 17:08

The NSW Swifts are delighted to announce that the club has already signed up a record number of members, almost four months ahead of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The reigning Premiers - who secured their sixth Premiership in September last year - have signed up over 3,100 members so far for their 2020 campaign, the most in the club's 24-year history.

Briony Akle's team will open their title defence with a Grand Final re-match against the Sunshine Coast Lightning at the newly renovated Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 3 May.

The head coach, who also won two Premierships with the Swifts as a player, said it was a landmark moment for the team.

"When you think of the amazing history and teams the Swifts have had down the years, and with players like Liz Ellis, Cath Cox and Susan Pettitt, this really is a testament to our current group," Akle said.

"Don't get me wrong, winning a title - the first in a while - helps our membership hugely, but I also feel there is a very genuine and emotional connection between our playing group and the netball public.

"Our aim is to deliver as much off the court as we do on it. I would like to thank everyone who has signed up so far and hope to see our membership grow even more as we get closer to the season start and beyond.

"Netball is not just the leader for women in sport, but one of the leaders when it comes to Australian sport full stop.

"No matter what team people support I want to see more people filling the stands at Ken Rosewall Arena and today's news shows the sport is moving in the right direction."