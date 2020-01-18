Baseball: Cavalry take game two despite Homza heroics

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 00:53

The Canberra Cavalry have come out on top of a see-sawing Australian Baseball League contest as they bettered the Auckland Tuatara 11-7 in game two.

The two sides punched and counter-punched throughout the evening but the home side came up with the clutch hits late for the second night running to ensure they closed the gap to the Tuatara in the Northeast Division standings.

Atlanta Braves lefty Phillip Phiefer struck out eight Tuatara batters while giving up four runs on six hits to get the better of the match-up with Tuatara starter Jimmy Boyce.

Andrew Marck drove in an early run in the first to give the Tuatara lead before the Cavalry struck with two runs in the second and additional runs in the third and fourth. Jonny Homza and Kim Won-seok hit home runs in the fifth two tie the game up before the Cavalry tacked on three more in the bottom of the inning.

Homza hit a second home run of the night in the seventh - this time a three-run shot to cut the deficit to one run but the home side scored three further runs in the eighth to seal victory.

The San Diego Padres catcher had three hits on the night and has raised his season batting average to .300.

"As a pitching staff, we did not do our jobs tonight," manager Stephen Mintz said. "We fell behind early a lot and then when we did get ahead we hang some pitches and they took full advantage of that.

"It was good to get the hitting going better tonight - when you score seven runs you need to find a way to win."

Mintz was pleased with Homza’s performance for a second week running.

"We have seen glimpses of it all season - he gives you good quality at bats in that two hole and we are seeing some power there too. We just need to do more so that we don’t rely on him hitting two home runs every night."

The Sydney Blue Sox defeated the Brisbane Bandits in Brisbane, which pushes the Tuatara a step closer to securing a playoff berth despite their loss.

Game three will start at 9pm NZT.