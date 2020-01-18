Asano takes Gore feature on Lightning Jack

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 17:23

National Jockey’s Premiership leader Kozzi Asano continued a white-hot run of form when he guided Lightning Jack to an upset victory in Saturday’s Listed Liquorland Gore Guineas (1335m).

Asano, who won the last five races on the card at the New Plymouth meeting on Friday, carried on the winning roll by taking out the first three events at Gore to make it eight wins in succession. That sequence was ended when he was out of the money in race five although he bounced straight back to win race 6 on former northerner Rocanto.

Despite that form punters largely ignored the winning chances of the Kelvin and Aimee Tyler-trained Lightning Jack in the day’s feature event as the Per Incanto three-year-old was sent out as a $10 chance behind race favourite Miss Federer.

Rated highly enough by his connections to tackle the Gr.1 New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas (1600m) as a maiden, Lightning Jack’s confidence was high after securing his first career success at his most recent start.

Given time to find his feet by Asano, Lightning Jack swept into contention on the home turn before setting out after Live Drama who had shot clear at that point. Live Drama still looked likely to hold her challengers at bay before Lightning Jack put in a huge lunge that carried him to the narrowest of victories.

Kelvin Tyler was jubilant after the judge confirmed the final placings in the event.

"I said a few months ago that I think he’s probably the second-best horse I have ever trained," he said.

"He’s just got so much maturing to do but he has tons of ability.

"He had a wee break and freshen up after his last run as he doesn’t need that much work.

"We were quietly confident although you never know with a tight, turning track so you just need a bit of luck.

"It always helps when they are cutting their throats up in front and it worked for us today."

Asano also had a wide smile as he spoke with connections after the race.

"What a day, what a day," Asano said.

"The trainer told me he was working well and the horse he just went so hard.

"We needed a bit of cover although it is hard to come from the back today. Around the corner I thought we still had some energy and he just flew home.

"Only good horses can do that."

Bred by Gloria Kenny and the estate of the late Jack Georgetti, Lightning Jack is out of Savabeel mare La Petite, a daughter of Gr.1 Avondale Cup (2200m) winner Creil.

- NZ Racing Desk