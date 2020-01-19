Cavs overcome Kim's twin home runs

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 00:32

The Canberra Cavalry have taken a third straight game off the Auckland Tuatara after a 7-5 win in game three of their Australian Baseball League series.

For the second night running the Tuatara scored an early run but struggled to contain the red-hot Cavalry hitting line-up as they took to starter Jen-Ho Tseng.

The Cavalry piled on six runs through the first four innings and jumped out to a comfortable lead.

Reliever Junya Michihara did a good job to keep the Tuatara in the hunt firing 6.1 innings striking out seven and giving up three runs.

Outfielder Kim Won-seok hit a massive three-run home run - his seventh long ball of the season - to make the game interesting in the top of the sixth.

Yonny Hernandez went 2-2 with a couple of runs and a pair of walks in a strong night at the plate while first baseman Jared Walker added a team-leading 29th RBI.

Kim smashed another monster shot in the top of the ninth - a franchise leading eighth - to give the visitors hope but they couldn’t muster any other offense.

"Tseng had some tightness in his arm right from the outset and he kept saying he was OK but I made the call early to pull him because he didn’t look quite like himself out there," Tuatara manager Stephen Mintz said.

"Junya might have given up a few runs but he did a great job getting us all the way through that game and allowing us to avoid having to blow out our bullpen."

Mintz was left frustrated with Canberra getting some big two-out hits on the night.

"They scored their last five runs on two-out hits and some of those were with two strikes against them.

"With what we’ve seen over the last three days - they are the best team we have run into all season."

The two sides meet in the series finale at 9pm NZT Sunday with the Tuatara hoping to avoid a sweep on the back of former Major League pitcher Josh Collmenter.