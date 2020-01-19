NZ ski racer Alice Robinson 5th at World Cup in Italy

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 03:14

NZ Alpine ski racer Alice Robinson (Queenstown) has finished fifth at the Giant Slalom World Cup in Italy. It is her fourth top-10 finish at a World Cup this season.

Alice skied in to sixth place on her first run, 0.59s behind leader Federica Brignone (ITA) who leads the World Cup rankings in the Giant Slalom discipline. Brignone went on to victory with Slovakian Petra Vhlova in second.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg, third after run one, dropped back four places on her second run, leaving the final podium place for the USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin who had been trailing in fourth place after run one, and leaving Alice Robinson in fifth place.