Shear honours shared in busy six-show weekend

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 23:05

Shearing sports have completed the busiest weekend of the 2019-2020 season in New Zealand with more than 100 shearers and woolhandling reaching finals over six mainly A and P show competitions as far afield as Kaikohe in the north and Winton in the south.

According to Shearing Sports New Zealand results, 99 shearers reached finals in the stand-alone Northern Southland Community Shears on Friday, Saturdays shows at Kaikohe, Wairoa, Takaka and Winton, and the Horowhenua show in Levin on Sunday. Woolhandling finals at Lumsden and Winton featured 17 different competitors.

They included 12 from overseas, with competitors from Wales, England, Scotland, Japan and South Africa.

The 24 Open, Senior, Intermediate and Junior shearing finals at the six shows each had different winners, as did the six Open, Senior and Junior woolhandling finals.

The competitions are among 59 originally scheduled for this season, from the New Zealand Merino shearing and woolhandling championships at Alexandra on October 4-5 to the Royal Easter Show in Auckland in mid-April.

The weekend featured the first of five CP Wool Shearing Series matches between touring Wales development team shearers Llion Jones and Ceredig Lewis, who were beaten by Hawke’s Bay shearers Lachie Baynes and Paraki Puna at the Wairoa Shears. Remaining matches are at Taihape (January 25), Marton (February 1), Aria (February 6) and Pukekohe (February 6).