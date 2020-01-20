Rain ends extra innings thriller

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 01:54

Rain has washed out a thrilling final game between the Auckland Tuatara and Canberra Cavalry in Canberra with the scores tied at 7-7 in the 13th inning.

The result means both teams share a half win each, which puts the Tuatara one and a half games up over the Cavalry in the Northeast Division. The Brisbane Bandits are a further game back.

One win in the four-game final round series against the Bandits at North Harbour Stadium will secure the Tuatara a playoff spot.

Josh Collmenter produced a brilliant start for the Tuatara in the washed out game four - working seven shut-out innings to give his side a shot at victory.

The game proved quite the pitcher’s duel with neither side able to score in the nine regulation innings.

The Tuatara took advantage of base runners in the 10th and claimed a 3-0 lead but the Bandits bounced back to score three themselves in the bottom of the 10th.

Teams battled through a scoreless 11th as heavy rain and thunderstorms fast approached.

Jonny Homza hit a three-run home run in the 12th before Jared Walker added a solo shot moments later to give the Tuatara a 7-3 lead. But the Bandits fought again and drew level once more.

The Tuatara had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the 13th when the rain came.

"I have never seen anything like that in 30 years of baseball," Tuatara manager Stephen Mintz said.

"It was a real pitching battle for nine innings and then we got a three-run lead and blew it and a four-run lead and blew it.

"Then with the bases loaded and no outs the rain came."

While Mintz was hoping to secure wins this series that would book a playoff spot he admitted that it would be pretty special to do it at home.

"If we were fortunate enough to do that it would be very special with all that we have been through this season.

"Brisbane won’t make it easy for us - they are in the same spot and playing for their season as well so we will need to be at our best."