Sokolich-Beatson ruled out of Vitality Netball Nations Cup

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 04:59

Silver Ferns defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has been ruled out of the Vitality Netball Nations Cup after rupturing her Achilles tendon.

Sokolich-Beatson suffered the injury during a training match in Nottingham, and is now travelling home to New Zealand to begin her recovery.

No replacement player will be brought in as cover for the series.

"With the advice of our medical staff it is important that we get Michaela home as soon as possible. Our team are all hugely disappointed for Michaela, as well as her ANZ Premiership side the Northern Mystics," Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns play the England Roses at 6am this morning (NZT), followed by the Jamaican Sunshine Girls (6.30am, January 23 in Birmingham) and SPAR Proteas (3.30am, January 26 in London).

The final of the Vitality Netball Nations Cup will be in London on Monday January 27 (NZT), with all matches live on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime.