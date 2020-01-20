Host city announcement for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 13:36

All media are invited to an announcement at Kohimarama Yacht Club on Thursday, 23 January where the host cities for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 will be confirmed.

Eight teams with some of the best cricketers from around the globe will compete in 31 matches between 6 February and 7 March.

Vision and audio opportunities will be provided for media during the event with one-on-ones to be arranged prior to the event or on arrival.

What: Announcement of six New Zealand cities to host ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

When: Thursday, 23 January - 1.10pm arrival for set up, 1.30pm event kicks off

Where: Kohimarama Yacht Club (On-road parking available)

Who: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Chair, Liz Dawson and CEO, Andrea Nelson, Black Caps players, players from the New Zealand, South Africa and India teams.