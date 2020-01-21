3x3 Quest Tour kick-started by familiar teams and faces

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 15:46

The first leg of the 3x3 Quest Tour saw several of New Zealand’s most renown half-court ballers turn out and dominate the first stop at Auckland’s The Trusts Arena this past weekend.

Four different grades took part on Saturday (18 Jan), with 3x3 regulars ‘Swish’ taking home the Open Men’s title in a closely fought final with ‘Coasties’, 21-19.

Earlier in the day, Coasties had got the better of their fellow finalists, 15-11. Swish, made up of the country’s top-four ranked 3x3 players in Karl Noyer, Aaron Bailey-Nowell, Thomas Allan and Zac Easthope, then strung together eight wins in a row and booked their place in the Tour’s final in Christchurch.

Across the three Youthtown grades, ‘Samurai’ won the Junior Mixed with a 14-9 triumph over ‘Junior Lady Rangers. This was followed by ‘We Don’t Know a Name’ getting up 22-15 over ‘Canada’s Poor Men’ in the Under 17 Mixed, and ‘Lanks’ toppling ‘New Era’ 15-13 in the Senior Mixed.

Many of teams will likely be on show at the second stop on the next stop of the Tour, which is to be held on 1 February at Eventfina Stadium on the North Shore.

Entries to this leg are welcomed and open to players of all ages. It's easy to be a part of this exciting event. Just create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.

Results of Auckland West leg of 3x3 Quest Tour (week one):

Open Men’s Winners - Swish

Karl Noyer

Aaron Bailey-Nowell

Thomas Allan

Zac Easthope

Open Men’s Runner-up - Coasties

Chris McIntosh

Adam Dunstan

Ben Castle

Dominique Kelman-Poto

Youthtown Senior Mixed - Lanks

Ernest Kerr

Finlay Martin

Tai McLachlan

Youthtown Under 17 Mixed - We Don’t Know a Name

Scott Errey

Aaron Sievert

Liam Burke

Tom Beattie

Youthtown Junior Mixed - Samurai

Harukinz

Daniel Lawler

Daniel Woods

Tom Lovell

3x3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:

Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin

Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch

Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.