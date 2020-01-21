3x3 Quest Tour kick-started by familiar teams and faces

|
The first leg of the 3x3 Quest Tour saw several of New Zealand’s most renown half-court ballers turn out and dominate the first stop at Auckland’s The Trusts Arena this past weekend.
Four different grades took part on Saturday (18 Jan), with 3x3 regulars ‘Swish’ taking home the Open Men’s title in a closely fought final with ‘Coasties’, 21-19.
Earlier in the day, Coasties had got the better of their fellow finalists, 15-11. Swish, made up of the country’s top-four ranked 3x3 players in Karl Noyer, Aaron Bailey-Nowell, Thomas Allan and Zac Easthope, then strung together eight wins in a row and booked their place in the Tour’s final in Christchurch.
Across the three Youthtown grades, ‘Samurai’ won the Junior Mixed with a 14-9 triumph over ‘Junior Lady Rangers. This was followed by ‘We Don’t Know a Name’ getting up 22-15 over ‘Canada’s Poor Men’ in the Under 17 Mixed, and ‘Lanks’ toppling ‘New Era’ 15-13 in the Senior Mixed.
Many of teams will likely be on show at the second stop on the next stop of the Tour, which is to be held on 1 February at Eventfina Stadium on the North Shore.
Entries to this leg are welcomed and open to players of all ages. It's easy to be a part of this exciting event. Just create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.
Results of Auckland West leg of 3x3 Quest Tour (week one):
Open Men’s Winners - Swish
Karl Noyer
Aaron Bailey-Nowell
Thomas Allan
Zac Easthope
Open Men’s Runner-up - Coasties
Chris McIntosh
Adam Dunstan
Ben Castle
Dominique Kelman-Poto
Youthtown Senior Mixed - Lanks
Ernest Kerr
Finlay Martin
Tai McLachlan
Youthtown Under 17 Mixed - We Don’t Know a Name
Scott Errey
Aaron Sievert
Liam Burke
Tom Beattie
Youthtown Junior Mixed - Samurai
Harukinz
Daniel Lawler
Daniel Woods
Tom Lovell
3x3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:
Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland
Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland
Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui
Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront
Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin
Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch
Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch
- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.
