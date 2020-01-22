Taroni set for Karaka Million

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 15:00

Showcasing filly Taroni will be vying to make it back-to-back wins in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on Saturday for Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

The Cambridge Stud principals won last year’s edition with Probabeel and will have two chances in this year’s race with Not An Option and Taroni.

Taroni has had the two starts to date for a runner-up performance on debut and a last start victory over 1100m at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

Trainer Lance Noble has been pleased with her improvement and is looking forward to contesting Saturday’s feature where she will jump from barrier 12.

"She was pretty wayward in her first race and the second race she learnt a lot from that and was relaxed once she got in the trail and accelerated nicely. It’s a great attribute to have," Noble said.

"You could safely say she should have probably been two from two and that’s all you can do leading into the Karaka Million.

"As long as we can have her fit and sound I think she can be very competitive."

Taroni is a $14 chance in a market headed by Play That Song ($1.90), Cool Aza Beel ($4) and Not An Option ($5).

Midnight Magic casts a spell at Avondale

Three-year-old filly Midnight Magic was backed into a short-priced $1.40 favourite in the Avondale Sunday Markets 1400 at Avondale on Wednesday and duly delivered for punters.

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained filly was sent straight to the lead from her ace barrier by jockey Sam Collett where the pair were able to keep out the challenge of Madam Pompom and Lincoln Springs down the back-straight before running away to a 1-1/2 length victory.

Collett was pleased with the win and said she wanted to take luck out of the equation in the seven horse field.

"It was only a small field and in the back of my head I didn’t want to get stuck into a cat and mouse affair," she said.

"It most definitely isn’t the ideal way to ride her. As seen last start she can reel off a really good 600m by chasing something.

"I just wanted to take bad luck out of it today. She was still just a little bit green when running to the post, but class got her there."

It was the first win from three starts for the daughter of Jimmy Choux and Collett believes there is plenty more instore for her.

"I think she is going to benefit with a bit of cut out of the track, so whether they press on will depend on how she pulls up," she said. "She is definitely going to be a smart filly in the autumn."