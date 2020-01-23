Women's sheep shearing record

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 06:13

The four stand women’s 9 hour strong wool lamb attempt is on today at Waihi-Pukawa Station, SHW 41, Omori, Turangi N.Z.

Updates during the day will be posted on the Shearing Sports New Zealand facebook page, usually following countouts at the end of each of the five runs during the day. The runs are 5am-7am, 8am-9.45am, 10.15am-12.00, 1pm-2.45pm, 3.15pm-5pm.

The shearers are Sarah Higgins, from Havelock, Natalya Rangiawha, from Raglan, Megan Whitehead, from Gore, and Amy Silcock, from Tiraumea.

Referees appointed by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society are convener Arwyn Jones, from Wales, and New Zealand officials Ian Buchanan, Bart Hadfield, Paul Harris, Robert McLaren, Neil Fagan and Ronnie King.

There is no current record in this category. Current women's strongwool lambshearing records are:

Solo 9 hours: 648, by Emily Welch, at Waikaretu, on November 27, 2011.

Solo 8 hours: 510, by Pauline Bolay, at Waikaretu, on December 7, 2019.

Two stand 8 hours: 903 (Ingrid Baynes 470, Marg Baynes 433), at Mangapehi, Bennydale, on January 13, 2009.