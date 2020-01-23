Christchurch’s Hagley Oval to host World Cup final

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 14:09

After a long battle to gain permission to install international broadcasting standard lights at Hagley Oval, the Canterbury Cricket Trust’s (CCT) hard work, and that of its supporters, has paid off.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 (CWC21) CEO, Andrea Nelson announced in a media release in Auckland today that the eight-team, 31-match tournament will be "capped with a spectacular final in Christchurch under lights at Hagley Oval."

Canterbury Cricket Trust Chair, Lee Robinson said they are absolutely delighted with the announcement that the final will be held in Christchurch.

"Securing lights and the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 is the icing on the Hagley Oval cake. Fans will be able to enjoy world class cricket under lights at our internationally envied village green venue.

"However, it’s not only a big win for cricket fans, but great news for women’s sport in New Zealand and it will also create a range of very welcome economic boosts to Christchurch businesses, and the region as a whole," says Robinson

During 2019 the Canterbury Cricket Trust applied for an amendment to the Christchurch District Plan, though Section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act, to allow for the installation of six 48.9m high lighting towers at Hagley Oval. The application was made at the same time as a request for a variation of the lease held with Christchurch City Council, confirming the position of the six lighting towers at the venue.

After a record number of submissions in support of both applications, the Trust received approval from both Christchurch City Council and Hon Poto Williams, Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, just prior to the Christmas break last year.

Robinson says that in anticipation of a positive outcome to the consenting process, the Trust commenced its fundraising in early December. "It was not the most ideal time of year to launch a major fundraising campaign. However, we’ve had a really encouraging start." says Robinson. "This gives us the ability to begin work on the foundations and pay a deposit for the manufacturing of the lighting tower poles." Canterbury Cricket Trust Fundraising Manager Stephen Boock says that the Trust is seeking funds from multiple sources.

"We’re having a lot of conversations with a lot of people and I’m really pleased with the positive response we are getting. We have every confidence of securing the required funds from a mix of donations, grants, finance and some crowdfunding," says Boock.

Canterbury Cricket Trust has an excellent track record for fundraising and completing projects within tight time frames. They raised $10.5M over 5 months in 2014 to build the Hadlee Pavilion and had it completed in time for the 2015 Men’s Cricket World Cup opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka (which New Zealand won by 98 runs).