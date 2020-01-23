Otago Uni Oval confirmed as a host venue for Women’s World Cup

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 16:20

The best women’s cricketers on the planet will arrive in Dunedin next year to take part on the biggest stage of them all.

University of Otago Oval was today confirmed as a host venue for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 which will take place across New Zealand next year.

Dunedin is one of six host cities confirmed today for the event, alongside Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch.

The tournament, which features 31 matches played between February 6 and March 7, will be capped by a spectacular final in Christchurch under lights at Hagley Oval.

Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan said he was thrilled Dunedin will play a role in such a major tournament.

"It’s an exciting period in the evolution of women’s cricket all around the world and equally exciting for our region with the announcement of Dunedin’s involvement.

"It’s fantastic that we get to see our very own WHITE FERNS Suzie Bates, Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen in action on their home turf."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 CEO Andrea Nelson said she was delighted to announce the six host cities for what promises to be a truly national event.

"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the bets venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi sports fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.

"Hosting matches in Dunedin, the home of Suzie Bates, will be a special occasion for all involved," she said.

Today’s announcement at Auckland’s Kohimarama Beach was followed by a game of beach cricket featuring India’s global cricketing superstar Mithali Raj; newly appointed WHITE FERNS captain Sophie Devine and teammates Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, BLACKCAPS Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls and 2000 World Cup winners Emily Drumm and Rebecca Rolls.

The full match schedule will be announced when the event is officially launched in March.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 at a glance:

Hosted in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021

Eight nations

31 matches

6 host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin