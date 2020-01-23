Three KM hopefuls for Campbell

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 16:36

Cambridge trainer Andrew Campbell will be chasing Karaka Million riches at Ellerslie on Saturday with three runners.

"We have had a couple of bad years recently and we have just seemed to have got the team going well. I have got some good people around me and they are firing up nicely," he said.

Smart Missile gelding Trident will jump from barrier 13 in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and while Campbell would have preferred a handier barrier he said the number has been lucky for him before.

"It would be nice to get a better barrier, but I think we won a Group One with 13, not the draw the number. I don’t mind it," he said.

Meanwhile, Tibetan and Pimlico have drawn gates one and 11 respectively in the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m).

"I’d rather them have opposite draws, but Pimlico will go forward, it will make it a little bit harder but he’s pretty well," Campbell said.

"Tibetan has been getting back a little bit, but we are trying to ride him a bit handier for the big race.

"It’s a million dollars and you don’t run for that very often. He will give them a fright, he is very well, but his main aim is the (New Zealand) Derby (Gr.1, 2400m) though."

Scully resigns from Valachi Downs

Valachi Downs has announced General Manager Jonathan Scully has stepped down from his role at the Matamata Farm to return to Australia.

"Jonathan Scully has resigned as General Manager to return to New South Wales to spend some quality time with his young family and to see what opportunities arise," a statement from Valachi Downs read.

"Owners Kevin and Joanna Hickman thank Jonathan for his efforts over the last six years and, in particular, for his role in overseeing the significant expansion to the business, including standing stallions Zacinto, Savile Row and US Navy Flag, acquiring and establishing a private training facility, and managing growth in its broodmare band."