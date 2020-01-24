All Blacks embrace Italian style with new fashion partnership

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 08:00

Our men in black will soon be suited in the latest European styles, following New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) inking of a new partnership with Italian fashion group, Fashion Box S.P.A.

Under the new four-year agreement announced today, Fashion Box’s flagship brand, Replay will become the "Official Formalwear Partner" and "Official Denimwear Partner" of the All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and MÄori All Blacks.

NZR Chief Executive, Mark Robinson, said the new partnership was a fantastic opportunity for the three teams to expand their already strong global presence.

"Replay share our passion for rugby and pride themselves on quality and innovation - values which also drive rugby in New Zealand and our Teams in Black.

"We were looking for an international brand with the scale to help us increase the overseas profile of our male Teams in Black, so the partnership with Replay is the perfect fit."

Fashion Box S.P.A Chief Executive, Matteo Sinigaglia, said the group was thrilled to be expanding their network of sports partnerships to include rugby.

"We are proud to partner with the most legendary and iconic rugby team in the world, the All Blacks. Besides their epic on-field achievements, we share the same values, sense of tradition and innovative flair."

Italian-based Replay is one of the leading international companies in the denim sector, with a significant global retail footprint spanning 50 countries. Current Brand Ambassadors include All Black Beauden Barrett and football star Neymar Jr, and Replay has previously been represented by players of FC Barcelona, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, and Irina Shayk.

As well as the traditional opportunities for visibility through the teams’ sporting events, the four-year partnership will see the All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and MÄori All Blacks outfitted in formalwear and denimwear; and contribute to the creation of a dedicated capsule collection.

Fans can expect to see a glimpse of the team's new style, when the All Blacks step out for the first time in 2020 during the Steinlager Series in July.