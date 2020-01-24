Black Ferns Sevens relish opportunity to perform for home crowd

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 10:30

As the Black Ferns Sevens prepare for the home HSBC World Series debut, co-Coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney have confirmed the line up for this weekend’s event.

The Black Ferns Sevens team is;

1. Ruby Tui

2. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

3. Stacey Fluhler (nee Waaka)

4. Niall Williams

5. Sarah Hirini - Captain

6. Michaela Blyde

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong

8. Kelly Brazier

9. Gayle Broughton

10. Theresa Fitzpatrick

11. Mahina Paul

12. Alena Saili

Tenika Willison is the 13th player

A day out from their inaugural World Series appearance in New Zealand, the Black Ferns Sevens are relishing the opportunity.

"We’ve talked a lot about it this week, and while our preparation is no different, we know when we take the field it will be. Playing in front of family and friends is incredibly special, we’ve seen fierce competition internally in selecting the team and the players can’t wait to get out there," said co-coach Cory Sweeney.

The Black Ferns Sevens closed out 2019 with back-to-back wins in Dubai and Cape Town and will aim to bring that form into Hamilton.

"The team showed a lot of mental strength to get those two tournament wins and it was massively pleasing to close out the year like that. It definitely sets us up well to start strongly in 2020."

Pool play sees matches against China, England and Fiji, the latter two the Black Ferns Sevens had tight encounters against in Cape Town.

"We have noticed a real step up in competition as we come into an Olympic year. There are a number of teams with the ability to win so we know we have to be on our game," said Sweeney.