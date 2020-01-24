Munnings filly adds international flavour to Sale - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 12:15

Bloodstock agent Jen Campin has had plenty of success at New Zealand Bloodstock’s Yearling Sales as both a vendor and purchaser, but this year she is particularly looking forward to offering six yearlings through Wentwood Grange’s draft.

One yearling from her draft that is particularly exciting her is lot 64, the Munnings filly out of Little Temple.

She is the only yearling in the sale by the American sire and Campin said there is a lot of sentimentality behind her breeding.

"Mum passed away four years ago and she was an avid racegoer and just loved her horses. I was lucky enough to be left an inheritance along with the other kids in the family.

"I decided to invest in a Kentucky mare. I hunted for a stallion that I really loved and she was a huge fan of Secretariat so I wanted to breed back on those bloodlines and that is where I found Munnings.

"He’s very well respected in Kentucky. As an individual he is absolutely outstanding.

"This is Little Temple’s second foal. Her first one is called Kentucky May and she ran second at her first start. This one is a much nicer type."

Munnings is the sire of Group One winners I’m A Chatterbox and El Deal and boasts a strike-rate of 8.4 percent stakes winners-to-runners.

Campin said she is also looking forward to her other five yearlings going through the Karaka sales ring.

"The Savabeel out of Amazing Lady (lot 426) is a stunning colt and I believe he has been quite popular as well. There is quite a variety in the draft with yearlings by Pins (lot 95), Tivaci (lot 257), Toronado (lot 524), and Ocean Park (lot 931)."

Karaka is not the only thing exciting Campin, with Wyndspelle preparing to add to his Group One tally when he contests the Gr.1 Haunui Farm WFA Group One Classic (1600m) at Otaki next month.

Part-owned by Campin, Wyndspelle recorded his first victory at elite level in the Gr.1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham last month and with a further seven Group One placings to his name, Campin said there has been interest in the Iffraaj entire from stud farms.

"There has been a bit of interest from stud farms, but I think they are sitting back to see if he cracks another Group One.

"He has already proven himself to be an outstanding horse, right from a two-year-old through to a six-year-old.

"He has got a massive fan base and I recently received a number of messages via my website asking if he was available to serve some mares, I just said we have to find him a stud farm first.

"So it’s great to see the interest and support is already there for him."