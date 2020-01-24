Bounx Sport App unveiled at 2020 ASB Classic

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 14:27

The sports technology platform launched in Auckland at the 2020 ASB Classic rolling out a new gamified player and coaching experience in an app to inspire more and smarter tennis across New Zealand.

Bounx Sport, a global sports technology platform and sponsor of the 2020 ASB Classic tennis tournament, created opportunities for New Zealand’s top tennis juniors to get on court with exclusive Pro-Play experiences at the tennis tournament.

Bounx Founder and CEO, Julian R. Ellison, said, "We now know why the ASB Classic has been awarded the Best WTA event in the world. It was the perfect venue to introduce the complete Bounx experience to the world. ProPlay, CoachPlay and MatchPlay, we did it all with the Bounx APP at the 2020 ASB Classic. We are excited to have some of Auckland ’s best tennis coaches and clubs on the Bounx platform and look forward to making Auckland a centre-of-excellence for Bounx." Bounx APP users earn XP (eXperience Points) when they book tennis coaching or join group classes at Bounx enabled clubs. The greater the effort a player gives on court, the more XP they earn.

Top XP earning juniors from Auckland were provided exclusive Bounx experiences at the 2020 ASB Classic which included, ProPlays with Cici Bellis, Tennys Sandgren, Valentina Ivanov, Erin Routliffe, Rubin Statham, Giovanni Teoli and even Live-on-Court Coaching with legendary tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri.

Adding to the Bounx experiences at the 2020 ASB Classic, junior players on the Bounx APP were able to book the Bounx box seats to go courtside with their coaches to talk tennis strategy while watching the world’s best as their case studies.

As the technology powering the demand for over 140 Hitting Partner requests from the pro players at the 2020 ASB Classic, Bounx Sport provided Auckland’s top junior players an exclusive experience to prove their hard earned tennis skills by warming up the pro players prior to their matches. The pro players were able view the Hitting Partner profiles, book them and provide feedback from the Bounx APP.

As part of the roll out in New Zealand, Bounx Sport will continue to open new locations for playing tennis via the Bounx APP with the most passionate coaches and leading tennis clubs in Auckland.

"We have signed on for 3 years as a sponsor of the ASB Classic and we look forward to building strong relationships with the national and local tennis associations, great clubs, inspired coaches and most importantly, energized tennis players. We are all about making the time players have on court smarter so they can improve faster," Ellison concluded.