Huge week in store for Boys Get Paid

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 14:52

With their biggest-ever Karaka Million punters’ club followed by a first foray into selling at Karaka, the next few days are shaping up as a massive time for Boys Get Paid.

The rapidly growing group has been acclaimed for stimulating significant engagement in the sport, particularly among a younger demographic that might have threatened to be lost to the industry.

The Karaka Million twilight meeting at Ellerslie is a focal point of their activities every year, and they made their presence felt last year with hundreds on course and a highly successful punters’ club. This year is set to be even bigger.

"This is the third year we’ve gone along, and it’s grown massively each time," Boys Get Paid founder Luke Kemeys said.

"Our punters’ club reached a total of $178,000 last year, and as of this afternoon, we’re up over $250,000 for this year, and we’re going to have 425 people on course."

Last year’s on-course contingent cheered wildly as Probabeel and Opie Bosson overcame the extreme outside gate to win the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m), and Boys Get Paid are pinning their colours to the high-class filly again in 2020. She will attempt to become the first-ever Karaka Million 2YO winner to return the following year and win the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m).

"We’ve already put $50,000 on her to win at $1.95, and I don’t think we’re done with her just yet either," Kemeys said.

"Another bet we’ve put on is a $28,000 multi with Taroni to place in the Karaka Million 2YO (with the TAB paying four fixed-odds place dividends) and Catalyst to win the Mr Tiz Trophy."

Boys Get Paid are also set to make their presence felt at the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale, teaming up with Little Avondale Stud to sell a Savabeel colt on the final day of Book 1.

"He’s Lot 557 and goes through the ring on Tuesday," Kemeys said. "It’s a joint venture between Boys Get Paid and Little Avondale.

"Things are looking good - there’s been a lot of interest in the horse, and he’s been taken out of his box for inspections quite a few times this week. We can’t wait to see how he goes.

"It’s the first time we’ve done anything like this, so we’ll get this first one out of the way and see what happens, but it’s something we might do more of in the future if it goes well."

The colt is out of Drappier, who is a sister to stakes winners Crepe de Chine and Glam Slam, from the family of Group One winners Vision and Power and Glamour Puss. Boys Get Paid purchased a 50 percent share when he was a weanling, with the goal of pinhooking him at Karaka.

Little Avondale’s Sam Williams has given the colt an enthusiastic review.

"That colt is a real typical Savabeel - a strong dark colour, an athletic look and a great temperament," he said. "We really like him." - NZ Racing Desk