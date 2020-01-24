One-Day Ford Trophy resumes this Sunday

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 15:51

Dream11 Super Smash may be in the bag for another season, but the white-ball action continues for New Zealand's top Domestic cricketers as the 2019/20 Ford Trophy resumes at 11am this Sunday.

The Auckland Aces will meet Canterbury in a top-of-the-table clash at Auckland's Colin Maiden Park; last year's runners-up the Otago Volts host the Central Stags at Dunedin's University of Otago Oval; and defending champions the Wellington Firebirds - fresh off their Dream11 Super Smash T20 championship triumph - will be back at their happy hunting ground, the Basin Reserve, looking to gain on runaway leaders the Aces and second-placed Canterbury.

With a maximum of five points available per game (four for a win and a bonus point on offer to teams who win with a run rate 1.25x that of their opponent's), there is a maximum of 25 points on the table for each team in the back half of the 10-round competition, after which the top three sides progress to the knockout Finals.

The Aces head the table on 20 points after four wins from their five pre-Christmas games, but Canterbury (16 points) can join or even overtake them this Sunday should the visitors produce a strong away win.

After three wins and two losses, the Firebirds meanwhile need to start work on hauling in the present eight-point gap between them and Canterbury, and they will be looking to scrap their way out of a log-jam at the lower end of the table where Northern Districts and the Volts also sit on eight points.

All matches are live-scored at www.nzc.nz and the qualification race will be intense with The Ford Trophy 2v3 Elimination Final to take place in less than three weeks' time.

With the BLACKCAPS and New Zealand A squads concurrently in action, there may be a few surprises when Major Associations release their team squads at noon tomorrow.

ROUND SIX

11am Sunday 26 January 2020

Auckland Aces v Canterbury

Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Wellington Firebirds v Northern Districts

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Otago Volts v Central Stags

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin