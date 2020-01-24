ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week 11 preview

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 16:44

The ISPS Handa Premiership match week 11 gets underway with two Saturday afternoon games, here are all the weekend’s details.

Southern United vs Canterbury United Dragons

Logan Park, Dunedin

Saturday 25 January, 1pm

#ISPSHandaPrem #SUvCU

Referee: Nick Waldron

Assistant referees: Dylan Waugh, Will Dymond

Fourth official: Caleb Corbett-Marsh

Squads

Southern United: 1. Liam Little (GK), 2. Conor O’Keeffe (c), 3. Erik Panzer, 4. Stephen Last, 5. Andrew Cromb, 6. Danny Ledwith, 7. Stephen Lawless, 8. Jordan Spain, 9. Garbhan Coughlan, 10. Adam Hewson, 11. Cam McKenzie, 12. Cody Brook, 13. Tim O’Farrell, 14. Abdulla Al-Kalisy, 15. Connor Neil, 16. Levi Waddington (GK)

Coach: Paul O’Reilly

Canterbury United: 1. Edward Ashton (GK), 4. Dan Schwarz, 5. Tom Schwarz (c), 6. Tom Scott, 7. George King, 8. Luke Tongue, 9. Haris Zeb, 10. Reece Dalton, 11. James Pendrigh, 14. Sean Liddicoat, 15. Calum Ferguson, 16. Cory Mitchell, 18. Aaron Clapham, 19. Samuel Field, 20. Jacob Richards, 22. Danny Knight (GK), 23. Abdul Khalifa

Coach: Lee Padmore

Quotes

Paul O’Reilly (Southern United coach): "Physically, I think we went into the game drained last week and I have to take responsibility for that as head coach. We made the decision to change it up and ultimately it didn’t work at all. It was a poor performance and the players are hurting and disappointed but we want to bounce back against Canterbury and also put on a good performance for the fans."

Waitakere United vs Tasman United

Seddon Fields, Auckland

Saturday 25 January, 3pm

#ISPSHandaPrem #WUvTU

Referee: Luke Gardner

Assistant referees: Charlie Tseng, Reza Al Rabea

Fourth official: Mazhar Batoor

Squads

Waitakere United: 1. Nick Draper (GK), 4. Robert Tipelu, 5. Flynn O’Brien, 6. Dane Schnell, 7. Alex Connor-McClean, 8. Sam Burfoot (c), 9. Ryan Cain, 10. Jake Porter, 11. Lachlan McIsaac, 12. Nico Steinmetz, 14. Gerard Garriga Gibert, 15. Clarke Foulds, 18. Nicolas Zambrano, 20. Regont Murati, 21. Luke Searle, 22. Elliott Munford (GK)

Coach: Paul Hobson

Tasman United: 1. Nick Stanton (GK), 2. William Scott, 3. Hamish Cadigan, 4. Benjamin Watson, 5. Fox Slotemaker (c), 6. Cory Vickers, 7. Corey Larsen, 8. Matthew Tod-Smith, 9. Jean-Philippe Saiko, 11. Josh Sansucie, 12. Max Winterton, 14. Jesse Randall, 17. Cory Brown, 20. Scott Morris (GK), 21. Jackson Manuel

Coach: Jess Ibrom

Quotes

Paul Hobson (Waitakere United coach): "Tasman have turned things around this season and are having a great run with four wins under their belt and a top-four standing. I’m sure they will be full of confidence and determination to defend their position so we can expect this to be an exciting high-stakes match. We managed to pick up the three points in Wellington on Sunday and the positive result has given us a big lift. Heading into the deciding matches of the season with a game in hand, we hope this means we’re back on track to push for the top four ourselves."

Hawke’s Bay United vs Wellington Phoenix Reserves

Bluewater Stadium, Napier

Sunday 26 January, 2pm

#ISPSHandaPrem #HBvWP

Referee: Cory Mills

Assistant referees: Gareth Sheehan, Trent Pedley

Fourth official: Martin Roil

Squads

Hawke’s Bay United: 1. Ruben Parker (GK) (c), 2. James Hoyle, 3. Liam Schofield, 5. Danny Wilson, 6. Jack Parker, 7. Sho Goto, 8. Angus Kilkolly, 9. Ahinga Selemani, 10. Richard Gillespie (GK), 14. Gavin Hoy, 17. Fergus Neil, 18. Adam Cowan, 20. Bill Robertson, 22. Ihaia Delaney, 23. Jorge Akers

Coach: Chris Greatholder

Wellington Phoenix Reserves: 2. Liam McGing, 4. Kurtis Mogg (c), 5. Ronan Wynne, 6. Noah Tipene-Clegg, 9. Riley Bidois, 10. Benjamin Old, 12. Lukas Halikias, 16. Max Drake, 17. Callan Elliott, 19. Byron Heath, 20. Zachary Dean (GK), 21. Ahmed Othman, 22. Stephen Sprowson, 23. Luis Toomey, 30. Zac Jones (GK), 62. Joshua Galletly

Coach: Paul Temple

Quotes

Chris Greatholder (Hawke’s Bay United coach): "The result against Auckland City didn’t show the real picture but, unfortunately, that’s what our season has been like a little. We’ve got to stop talking about it and do the business now. We were unlucky again but I don’t want to play the sob story because we’ve got to go and get some wins now."

Eastern Suburbs vs Hamilton Wanderers

Madills Farm, Auckland

Sunday 26 January, 4pm

#ISPSHandaPrem #ESvHW

Referee: Ben O’Connell

Assistant referees: Sarah Jones, Brandon Day

Fourth official: Chris Trent

Squads

Eastern Suburbs: 1. Danyon Drake (GK), 4. Kelvin Kalua, 5. Alec Solomons, 6. Adam Thomas (c), 7. Michael Built, 8. Adam Thurston, 9. Martin Bueno, 10. Reid Drake, 12. Kingsley Sinclair, 14. Leon van den Hoven, 16. Christian Gray, 18. Matt Palmer, 21. Ryan Verney, 23. Campbell Strong, 25. Mackenzie Waite (GK), 27. Jade Mesias

Coach: Tony Readings

Hamilton Wanderers: 1. Matt Oliver (GK), 2. Joe Nottage, 4. Joseph Harris, 5. Brock Messenger, 6. Agustin Contratti, 8. Brad Whitworth, 10. Xavier Pratt, 11. Jordan Shaw, 12. Jordan Lamb, 16. Adam Davidson, 19. George Ott, 20. Derek Tieku, 23. Jackson Hawke (GK)

Coach: Kale Herbert

Quotes

Kane Wintersgill (Eastern Suburbs assistant coach): "I think our result over the weekend had probably been coming for a while. There’s been some really good performances this season but it hasn’t quite gelled for whatever reason in certain components for it to be a complete performance. We were really good at the weekend but now we need to park that and keep pushing on for the rest of the season. It’s exciting to be back at home and hopefully we can get a good crowd down."

Team Wellington vs Auckland City

David Farrington Park, Wellington

Sunday 26 January, 4pm

#ISPSHandaPrem #TWvAC

Live on Sky Sport

Referee: Antony Riley

Assistant referees: Isaac Trevis, Aaron Clarke

Fourth official: Sean Reilly

Squads

Team Wellington: 1.Scott Basalaj (GK) (c), 2. Justin Gulley, 3. Aaron Spain, 4. Taylor Schrijvers, 6. Scott Midgley, 7. Ollie Whyte, 9. Maximilian Batchelor, 10. Nathanael Hailemariam, 11. Mario Barcia, 12. Andrew Bevin, 13. Benjamin Mata, 14. Jack-Henry Sinclair, 17. Alexander Palezevic, 19. Marko Stamenic, 20. Oliver Bassett, 21. Hamish Watson, 22. Keegan Smith (GK), 23. Rory McKeown, 25. Sam Mason-Smith

Coach: Scott Hales

Auckland City: 1. Enaut Zubikarai (GK), 3. Adam Mitchell, 5. Angel Berlanga (c), 6. Brian Kaltak, 7. Cameron Howieson, 8. Albert Riera, 9. Myer Bevan, 10. Dylan Manickum, 11. Tom Doyle, 13. Emiliano Tade, 17. Andrew Blake, 18. Conor Tracey (GK), 20. Logan Rogerson, 21. Maro Bonsu-Maro, 22. Clayton Lewis, 23. Alfie Rogers

Coach: Jose Figueira

Quotes

Jose Figueira (Auckland City coach): "We’ve had ten games now and every game we’re not going to win cleanly and have our own way. Last week was a good reminder that teams can put the heat on and make our life very difficult and that we’ve got to stay composed and connected. We’ve got to iron out a little bit of sloppiness that was there in the game - it’s a reminder we can’t let out standards slip and we’ve got to be really focused right throughout the game."