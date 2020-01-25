Firebirds welcome back youth for Ford Trophy

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 12:04

The Wellington Firebirds will welcome back a host of local talent when their Ford Trophy campaign resumes agaisnt Northern Districts at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s squad includes no less than seven Cricket Wellington pathway graduates, many of which were not involved in the recent Dream11 Super Smash triumph.

That means recalls for opening batsmen Jakob Bhula and Andrew Fletcher, wickekeeper Lauchie Johns and seamer Adam Leonard.

Fast bowler Michael Snedden is also in-line to make his List A debut in the absence of regular pace bowlers Ollie Newton (New Zealand A) and Hamish Bennett (BLACKCAPS) who are away on internatioanl duty.

Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham and Tom Blundell are also away on New Zealand A duty.

The Firebirds currently sit in third place on the Ford Trophy ladder tied on eight points with Northern Districts and the Otago Volts with five matches remaining.

Play gets underway fro the Basin Reserve at 11.00am tomorrow - spectator entry is free.

Wellington Firebirds squad | Ford Trophy | Round Six

Michael Bracewell (c)

Jakob Bhula

Devon Conway

Fraser Colson

Andrew Fletcher

Jamie Gibson

Lauchie Johns

Adam Leonard

Iain McPeake

Michael Snedden

Logan Van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Ford Trophy Round Six

Wellington Firebirds v Northern Districts

Sunday January 26, 11.00am

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz

Social media updates:

Facebook: @WeAreWellingtonCricket

Instagram: @wgtnfirebirdsandblaze

Twitter: @wgtnfirebirds

Official hashtag: #WEAREWELLINGTON