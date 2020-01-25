Firebirds welcome back youth for Ford Trophy

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Wellington Firebirds will welcome back a host of local talent when their Ford Trophy campaign resumes agaisnt Northern Districts at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s squad includes no less than seven Cricket Wellington pathway graduates, many of which were not involved in the recent Dream11 Super Smash triumph.
That means recalls for opening batsmen Jakob Bhula and Andrew Fletcher, wickekeeper Lauchie Johns and seamer Adam Leonard.
Fast bowler Michael Snedden is also in-line to make his List A debut in the absence of regular pace bowlers Ollie Newton (New Zealand A) and Hamish Bennett (BLACKCAPS) who are away on internatioanl duty.
Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham and Tom Blundell are also away on New Zealand A duty.
The Firebirds currently sit in third place on the Ford Trophy ladder tied on eight points with Northern Districts and the Otago Volts with five matches remaining.
Play gets underway fro the Basin Reserve at 11.00am tomorrow - spectator entry is free.
Wellington Firebirds squad | Ford Trophy | Round Six
Michael Bracewell (c)
Jakob Bhula
Devon Conway
Fraser Colson
Andrew Fletcher
Jamie Gibson
Lauchie Johns
Adam Leonard
Iain McPeake
Michael Snedden
Logan Van Beek
Peter Younghusband
Ford Trophy Round Six
Wellington Firebirds v Northern Districts
Sunday January 26, 11.00am
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz
Social media updates:
Facebook: @WeAreWellingtonCricket
Instagram: @wgtnfirebirdsandblaze
Twitter: @wgtnfirebirds
Official hashtag: #WEAREWELLINGTON
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice