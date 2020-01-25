Clout included in Volts squad

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 12:22

Albion seamer Tommy Clout could make his List-A debut for the Otago Volts in their Ford Trophy clash with the Central Stags in Dunedin tomorrow.

The left-armer is included in the Volts squad for the first time since making his debut for the Volts in the Plunket Shield last February.

Clout comes into the squad in the absence of regular captain Jacob Duffy who is away on international duty with the New Zealand A team.

His inclusion is the only real change in an otherwise settled Volts squad that will be looking to transition back into one-day mode after their Dream11 Super Smash campaign.

Neil Broom and Hamish Rutherford will again be the keys for the Volts at the top of the order after both having had memorable Super Smash campaigns.

Mitchell Renwick will take on the wicket-keeping duties, while Nathan Smith and Michael Rae will be looking to transfer their strong form with the ball in the Super Smash into the one-day arena.

The Volts are tied in third place on eight points with the Wellington Firebirds and Northern Districts with five rounds remaining in the competition.

Play gets underway from University of Otago Oval tomorrow at 11.00am.

Otago Volts squad | Ford Trophy | Round Six

Hamish Rutherford (Albion) (C)

Matt Bacon (Albion)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Tommy Clout (Albion)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Michael Rae (NEV)

Mitch Renwick (Kaikorai)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Nathan Smith (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Ford Trophy Round Six

Otago Volts v Central Stags

Sunday January 26, 11.00am

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Live scoring: visit nzc.co.nz

