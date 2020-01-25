Windsor upsets in Timaru Stakes

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 18:16

Lightweight runner Windsor made it three wins from three starts in his latest campaign when he led all the way to take out the Listed Speights Timaru Stakes (1400m) at Riccarton.

Formerly trained at Awapuni by Roydon Bergerson the Alamosa five-year-old joined the Terri Rae stable in mid-2019 after winning three times in the north.

Placed in one of his first three starts for Rae, Windsor was put aside for a spell before he resumed with a win over 1200m at Ashburton back in December before following that up with another successful effort over 1250m at Waikouaiti on New Year’s Day.

Rae stepped him up to stakes company on Saturday and he didn’t disappoint as he sped to the lead for rider Courtney Barnes and set up a good pace in front. Tackled by Monza Circuito and Belle Fascino early in the run home, Windsor refused to yield as he kicked back strongly to down Monza Circuito by half a length with Belle Fascino battling on well for third.

Barnes was delighted with the performance from her mount although the original plan had been to take a sit behind the pace if possible.

"We thought there was going to be plenty of speed in the race and the plan was to take a sit in behind them," she said. "When he jumped so well, I let him roll along as nothing really wanted to take the lead off me.

"Turning for home he was really travelling but I knew he was going to be in for a fight. To his credit he really kicked hard and was too tough in the end.

"I’m not sure what Terri has planned for him now but he’s going really well and he will be competitive in whatever she targets him for."

Rae conformed she doesn’t have any immediate plans for her charge with the likelihood being he will be given some time off to get over the run.

"I would say he is a going to be pretty tired after that as it was a massive effort," she said.

"He really did all the hard work out in front as we had the blinkers on and it fired him up.

"He was very brave to fight the way he did as sometimes you have to question him but today, he put his all into the race.

"I think he can have some time off before we work out what to do with him next."

Owned by Kevin Pratt under his Kamada Racing banner, Windsor is the older half-brother of promising three-year-old filly Queen Kamada who was close up in fifth in the Gr.3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m) at her last start.

