Otago Volts rewrite their Ford Trophy recordbook

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 14:59

Hamish Rutherford has underpinned an Otago Volts all-time record total and first-wicket List A record of 189 with a thunderous, career-best century after The Ford Trophy got back underway with a bang this morning in Dunedin.

The Volts won the toss at University of Otago Oval, Rutherford (a breathtaking knock of 155 off just 101 balls) and Mitch Renwick (47) piling on the rapid record Otago Volts opening stand of 189 in just 24.2 overs.

Rutherford already had a hand in the previous first-wicket record for the Volts, having put on 175 with Rob Nicol at Rangiora in 2017/18, and he dominated today's assault as the Volts reached their 150 inside just 20 overs.

The experienced left-hander clocked up his 3000th List A run in the process of his career-best innings, reaching his 11th List A century, and sixth for the Otago Volts, off just 85 balls.

Highest Ford Trophy scores for Otago Volts

170 Brendon McCullum v Auckland Aces 2007/08 | Eden Park Outer Oval

164 Neil Broom v Canterbury 2009/10 | Aorangi Oval

155 Hamish Rutherford v Central Stags 2019/20 | University of Otago Oval

154 Hamish Rutherford v Canterbury 2018/19| University of Otago Oval

With Neil Broom, Rutherford blazed on until the 30th until Willem Ludick finally enticed a catch to end a brutal display that included 19 boundaries and seven sixes.

Broom (52 off 50 balls) picked up where Rutherford left off, shaping another century stand with Nick Kelly (79 off 56) for the third wicket before becoming Ludick's second victim at a lofty 330 for three in the 43rd over.

The Volts carried on to post their all-time record total, going past their previous Ford Trophy benchmark of 371 for seven at Timaru 20 years ago in the 48th over.

None of the Stags' attack was spared as Nathan Smith and Dean Foxcroft added quick late runs to take their side through to a majestic 407 for four: the highest total the Stags have ever conceded in Ford Trophy history.

The Ford Trophy 2v3 Elimination Final will take place in less than three weeks' time.