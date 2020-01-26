Ellis stretches budget to secure Savabeel colt

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 15:08

Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis had the words of Singapore-based trainer Mark Walker ringing in his ears throughout a spirited bidding war for Lot 79, a Savabeel colt from the Waikato Stud draft on the first day of the annual New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling sale at Karaka.

Ellis sealed the deal on the precocious youngster with a final offering of $800,000, the exact sum that Walker had advised would be required to secure the colt.

"When we were looking at our notes on this horse this morning my budget was $600,000 but Mark said to me you won’t get him for less than $800,000," Ellis said.

"As usual Mark was dead on.

"He’s a beautiful colt and interestingly the genetic experts say the genetic cross is as high as you could ever get.

"When you combine that with his athleticism then we think he will be in the race (Karaka Million 2YO) next year."

Ellis was referring to the $1million Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) that Te Akau Racing have now taken out on four consecutive occasions after Cool Aza Beel was successful in the 2020 edition at Ellerslie on Saturday evening.

Out of the Group Two winning filly Magic Dancer, Ellis was taken by the physical attributes of his latest purchase that matched up well against some of the outstanding Savabeel progeny that have made their way through the Te Akau system.

"He’s a different sort of horse to Probabeel but you could compare him very favourably with Cool Aza Beel and is probably looks a little more precocious," Ellis said.

"He is bred out of some very fast horses, all with two-year-old form and his granddam was one of the best two-year-olds in the South Island and has produced numerous winners.

"He has been bought to become a member of our colts syndicate this year and I rated him as high as I have ever rated a colt here."

Ellis was active throughout the early stages of day one of the sale having secured eight of the first 100 yearlings through the auction ring, outlaying a combined total of $2.175million.

Ellis has been the leading buyer at Karaka for the last 14 years and looks destined to make it 15 if he maintains the pace he has set to date.

- NZ Racing Desk