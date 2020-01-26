King through to semifinals in Brooklyn

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 16:52

Waikato squash pro, Joelle King has put in a top performance to reach the semifinals of the Carol Weymuller bronze status PSA tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

Ranked 6th in the world King suffered a nasty cut to the lip in her previous match but had no problems on this occasion as she dispatched Egyptian Mariam Metwally 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 in 30 minutes in her quarter-final match. She has now set up a clash with Nour El Tayeb (Egypt) the world No.4 in the last four.

El Yaeb leads 5-4 in head to head matches between the pair.

At the Pittsburgh Open men’s tournament Campbell Grayson was beaten by top seed Fares Dessouky (Egypt) 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 in 62 minutes.