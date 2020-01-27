Shears champion Rowland Smith wins weekend shows

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 09:47

Hawke’s Bay shearer Rowland Smith has reinforced his expected favouritism for the 60th Golden Shears Open title in 6 weeks’ time with victories at two of the weekend shearing sports competitions during the weekend.

A win at the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 7 would be his 7th in the big event, overtaking Brian "Snow" Quinn’s six wins from 1965-1972 and second only to the 16 wins by Sir David Fagan fspanning 24 finals from 1986-2009.

Smith’s wins at the the Taihape A and P Show on Saturday and the Rotorua A and P Show’s Agrodome Shears on Sunday followed his win at Wairoa in his first competition fo the New Year a week earlier.

After a 1.4pts victory over runner-up and Otorohanga shearer Digger Balme at Wairoa, the 32-year-old Smith stretched the margins to 3.35pts over leading challenger and four-times Golden Shears Open winner and fellow Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick on Saturday, and 4.6pts over King Country shearer Mark Grainger, the runner-up in Sunday.

The other big winner at the weekend was former World teams champion woolhadler Keryn Herbert who returned to winning form at claim the Open woolhandling titles at both Taihape and Rotorua, the first North Island woolhandling competitions since the Central Hawke’s Bay show in mid-November.

Herbert, now with 45 Open wins to her name, had last won at the Poverty Bay Show in Gisborne in October 2018, but had had a string of near-misses this season, with third-placing back at Gisborne, followed by second placings at Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Manawatu and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Taihape teenager Reuben Alabaster bbecane possibly the youngest-ever Senior final winner with victory at the Rotorua show, at the age of 16.

The winner of just one title in his only Intermediate season in 2018-2019 and six as a Junior the previous season, including the 2018 New Zealand Junior championship, won by 0.81pts from runner-up Brook Hamerton, of Hastings.

Among the vanquished was 4th-placed Simon Goss, who on Saturday won at Taihape, the first of the family’s two big wins over the weekend, along with sister Sarah Hirini’s triumph as captain of the New Zealand women’s Sevens rugby team in Hamilton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marton shearer and darts player Jimmy Samuels went close to just about the ultimate in double tops with shearing development teams match at Taihape - his second international appearance in two different sports just three months apart.

The shearing board replacing darts board as he and Southland shearer Brett Roberts won the two places in the day’s Shearing Sports New Zealand Development CP Wool Series team and then beat the touring Wales development team of Llion Jones and Ceredig Lewis.

Just over three months ago, Samuels was in a Phoenix darts New Zealand Silver Stems darts team competing in the US and finishing fourth in a World tournament.

It was a heavier piece of steel on Saturday as Samuels and Roberts first qualified for places in the team by being the top two Taihape Open shearing heats competitors who had not previously represented New Zealand, at shearing.

They then slugged it out for fastest time in the international of 10 second-shear sheep each, with Samuels just getting the nod in finishing in 9min 52sec. With the better quality, Roberts claimed overall top individual honours as New Zealand won by 8.15pts.

New Zealand representative Troy Pyper extended a dominance of recent shearing competitions in the top half of the South Island when he won the Tapawera Sports Open title south of Nelson on Saturday.

Successfully defending a title he also won last year, it was Pyper’s 6th win of the 2019-2020 season and third in the first three weekends since the December break.

Among the wins were the Marlborough and Nelson A and P shows titles in November, and Pyper says he intends keeping in the region’s shows next week, heading for Reefton.

On Saturday he dominated in all aspects, finishing the 20 sheep in just under 17min 50sec, about 1min 15sec thn runner-up and local hope Travers Baigent, of Wakefield, and also had the better quality to win by over 7pts.

RESULTS of Shearing Sports competitions in New Zealand during the weekend:

- Taihape A and P Show Shears on Saturday, January 25, 2020:

Shearing:

CP Wool Series, Match 2 (10 sheep): New Zealand Development 79.1pts (Brett Roberts 9min 54sec, 36.3pts; Jimmy Samuels 9min 52sec, 42.8pts) beat Wales Development 87.25pts (Llion Jones 10min 12sec, 42.8pts; Ceredig Lewis 11min 17sec, 44.45pts) by 8.15pts.

Open final (20 sheep): Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 16min 43sec, 57.1pts, 1; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 16min 58sec, 60.45pts, 2; David Buick (Pongaroa) 17min 10sec, 60.9pts, 3; Digger Balme (Otorohanga) 16min 27sec, 62.8pts, 4; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17min 15sec, 63.35pts, 5; Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti) 18min 25sec, 63.5pts, 6.

Senior final (10 sheep): Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 9min 58sec, 37.9pts, 1; Jordie Grant (Hastings) 10min 17sec, 40.45pts, 2; Llyr Jones (Llanwrst, Wales) 10min 11sec, 42.65pts, 3; Brook Hamerton (Hastings) 11min 40sec, 43.4pts, 4; Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 11min 41sec, 44.95pts, 5; Gethin Lewis (Rhayader, Wales) 10min 8sec, 45pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 sheep): Liam Pritchard (Pongaroa) 10min 17sec, 38.725pts, 1; Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 9min 27sec, 40.975pts, 2; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 11min 2sec, 41.35pts, 3; Callum Pritchard (Pongaroa) 10min 3sec, 42.15pts, 4; Philip Price (Powys, Wales) 9min 32sec, 45.475pts, 5; Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 11min, 46pts, 6.

Junior final (4 sheep): Adam Gordon (Masterton) 7min 32sec, 29.85pts, 1; Will May (North Lincolnshire, England) 7min 15sec, 34.5pts, 2; Jack Samuel (Llandrindod, Wales) 8min 38sec, 34.65pts, 3; Sam Jones (Powys, Wales) 7min 35sec, 36.5pts, 4; George Grossey (Somerset, England) 7min 56sec, 38.05pts, 5; Heath Barnsdall (Piopio) 8min 49sec, 38.45pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 43.59pts, 1; Logan Kamura (Marton) 50.53pts, 2; Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 68.82pts, 3; Ricci Stevens (Napier) 69.5pts, 4; Stevie Smallman (Taihape) 78.66pts, 5.

Senior final: Danae Sciascia (Taihape) 52.238pts, 1; Summer Pritchard (Pongaroa) 53.056pts, 2; Jasmin Tipoki (Napier) 58.618pts, 3; Azuredee Paku (Masterton) 58.974pts, 4; Lucas Broughton (Gisborne) 64.4pts, 5.

Junior final: Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 48.75pts, 1; Kayla Douglas (Dannevirke) 49.5pts, 2; Te Ana Phillips (Taumarunui) 49.91pts, 3; Anne Cannell (Gisborne) 56.794pts, 4; Laycie Bennett (Taihape) 58.564pts, 5.

- Tapawera Sports Shears at Tapawera on Saturday, January 25, 2020:

Open final (20 sheep): Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Amberley) 17min 49.63sec, 63.13pts, 1; Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 19min 4.5sec, 70.28pts, 2; Paul Hodges (Reefton) 19min 50.46sec, 72.27pts, 3; Jotham Rentoul (Tapawera) 21min 16.69sec, 80.23pts, 4.

Open Plate (10 sheep): Baden Barker (Tapawera) 12min 50.31sec, 51.02pts, 1; Enkhnasan Chuluunbaatar (Mongolia/Takaka) 12min 59.12sec, 53.36pts, 2; Frank Bint (Tapawera) 13min 21.28sec, 55.06pts, 3.

Senior final (8 sheep): Hamish Barker (Tapawera) 14min 57.66sec, 65.88pts, 1; Lewis Street (Tapawera) 14min 57.31sec, 66.87pts, 2; Mark Rogers (Brightwater) 17min 42.54sec, 69pts, 3.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Ben Forrester (Rangiora) 6min 2.34sec, 28.62pts, 1; Kelly Poehls (Makara/Rangiora) 8min 50sec, 37.5pts, 2; Kimberley MacLean (Motueka) 8min 51.44sec, 41.57pts, 3.

Junior final (2 sheep): Richard Lancaster (England) 6min 28.31sec, 34.92pts, 1; James O’Reilly (Ireland) 5min 36.25sec, 36.31pts, 2; Jason West (Nelson) 5min 34.21sec, 54.71pts, 3; Tom Curnow (Wakefield) 6min 30.1sec, 60.51pts, 4.

Cleanshear (2 sheep, Open 3mins, Senior 4mins): Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Amberley) 2.5pts, 1; Paul Hodges (Reefton) 5.5pts, 2; Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 6.5pts, 3; Mark Rogers (Brightwater) 8pts, 4.

Speedshear:

Open: Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 1, Baden Barker (Tapawera) 2, Troy Pyper (Amberley) 3.

Senior: Lewis Street (Tapawera) 1, Hamish Barker (Tapawera) 2.

- Agrodome Shears at the Rotorua A and P Show at Ngongotaha on Sunday, January 26, 2020:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 17min 36sec, 60.7pts, 1; Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti) 17min 38.4sec, 64.67pts, 2; Aaron Haynes (Palmerston North) 17min 51.3sec, 64.715pts, 3; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 17min 26.1sec, 68.805pts, 4; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 18min 37.9sec, 69.295pts, 5.

Senior final (10 sheep): Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 12min 3sec, 47.55pts, 1; Brook Hamerton (Hastings) 11min 51.2sec, 48.36pts, 2; Gethin Lewis (Rhayader, Wales) 10min 45sec, 48.83pts, 3; Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 10min 57.9sec, 49.595pts, 4; Micah Doeke (Adelaide, Australia) 11min 42.1sec, 52.405pts, 5.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 7min 46sec, 35.133pts, 1; Llyr Evans (Wales) 8min 30.8sec, 41.04pts, 2; Philip Price (Powys, Wales) 8min 35.4sec, 41.937pts, 3; Dyfan Evans (Ruthin, Wales) 9min 32.6sec, 44.463pts, 4; Dyfan Jones (Aberystwyth, Wales) 9min 8.4sec, 45.253pts, 5.

Junior final (4 sheep): Sam Jones (Wales) 7min 53sec, 32.615pts, 1; Clay Harris (Piopio) 8min 6.9sec, 36.595pts, 2; Eoghann Mackay (Scotland) 7min 56.1sec, 38.555pts, 3; Billy Nankivell (England) 8min 50.3sec, 39.765pts, 4; Ola Gudmestad (Osthusvik, Norway) 8min 54.3sec, 45.465pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 37.094pts, 1; Monica Potae (Kennedy’s Bay) 56.56pts, 2; Angela Stevens (Napier) 59.38sec, 3; Samantha Gordon (Masterton) 67.22pts, 4.

Senior final: Lucas Broughton (Gisborne) 46.85pts, 1; Jasmin Tipoki (Taumarunui) 72.85pts, 2; Bianca Hawea (Masterton) 78.932pts, 3; Tramon Campbell (Gisborne) 85.42pts, 4.

Junior final: Te Ana Phillips (Taumarunui) 50.75pts, 1; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 56.59sec, 2; Anne Cannell (Gisborne) 57.84pts, 3; Sylvia Dickson (Raetihi) 82.97pts, 4.