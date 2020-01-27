King beaten in semis in New York

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 16:49

New Zealand squash world No.6 Joelle King has been defeated in the semifinals of the Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn, New York by second ranked Nour El Tayeb of Egypt.

The Egyptian moved King around the court as much as possible to force longer rallies during the straight game win. King tried to keep in control in the centre of the court, but found the going tough against the shot-making of her opponent.

El Tayeb winning 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 in 33 minutes with King now looking forward to the Cleveland Classic starting later this week.

The Kiwi didn’t play in Cleveland last year, but in 2018 she won the tournament beating top seed Raneem El Welily (Egypt) in the final.

This year King is the second seed behind El Tayeb and has a bye in her opening round with her first match to be against the winner of Ali Loke (Wales) and Hollie Naughton (Canada).