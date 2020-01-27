Bester secures day two sale topper

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 17:53

Bloodstock agent James Bester was able to secure his top pick at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale on Monday when he went to $675,000 for lot 342, the Lonhro colt out of stakes winning mare Thames Court.

Bester outlasted a slew of international buyers to secure the colt out of Cambridge Stud’s draft for Coolmore and he made no secret of the desire to secure a colt that had the potential to become a stallion prospect following a successful racetrack career.

"The American Pharoah colt (Lot 189) and this fellow were the two colts on our list," Bester said.

"He is a beautiful colt by Lonrho and one of the best Lonrho’s you could see.

"His mother still holds the track record for a mile at Moonee Valley so we figure he is a late season two-year-old, Golden Rose or possibly Guineas type.

"The mother has Australian Group form and so did the grandmother so that gave us a lot of confidence.

"I think he is a Kementari-type Lonhro and I think he is a special horse as I haven’t seen a Lonhro lately with this much quality.

"Colts are the holy grail and if you hit the right one you get the stallion prospect."

Cambridge Stud chief executive Henry Plumptre was slightly taken aback by the price the stud had achieved with the colt.

"It’s way beyond our expectations, to be honest," he said.

"He was quite a small, backward foal but he has done very well in his prep. He’s kept improving all the time and I think the thing that probably grabbed James Bester, who was the one that picked him out, was that he loves athletic horses. He’s a beautifully athletic colt.

"He never took a backward step this week and paraded all the time. He’s done well and he has gone to a great home.

"We’re hoping he can win a Group One for them."

Plumptre also explained a little more about the colt’s background. "The mare is one that David Brideoake sold to Brendan Lindsay. They also had another mare (Griante) that had a Redoute’s Choice that made $800,000 here last year.

"The relationship is an old one and very strong. He hasn’t sold us a dud yet."

- NZ Racing Desk